Space heater causes fire that displaces six in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Six people were displaced after a fire in a Newport News home on Monday morning.

Newport News Fire Department crews were called to the 1100 block of 33rd Street around 8:25 a.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the window of the two-story home.

The heat and fire also damaged two other homes next to the home that was on fire.

No one was injured, but six people were displaced as a result of the fire.

The Newport News Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by a space heater being operated too close to combustibles.

The Newport News Fire Department wants to remind everyone to assure that you have an operational smoke detector and Carbon Monoxide detector in your home and to assure that space heaters are only used in accordance with all of the safety precautions as outlined in the safety information on the heating unit itself.