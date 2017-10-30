Sentara Obici Hospital to open new medical office building

Suffolk, Va. – Sentra Obici Hospital is set to open its new The 20,000 square foot medical office building this week.

Hospital officials say the new building to the hospital will open Thursday at 8 a.m., and will house a Sentara Family Medicine Physicians practice relocating from an off-campus location.

The new building will also hold the Occupational Medicine practice moving from inside the hospital to this location as well.

The Family Medicine practice features a new care delivery concept pioneered at Sentara Edinburgh in Chesapeake earlier this year after exhaustive research in professional literature, patient surveys and focus groups on what patients want in their care experience, said the hospital system.

The hospital will also feature one of the first Instrument Flight Rules landings sites for the Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance. This new feature will allow the helicopter to accept more flights to the hospital safely in marginal weather, to transport trauma patients or those with illnesses requiring tertiary-level care at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

This new building, costing $6.6. million, is part of a broader vision by President Dr. Steve Julian to make Sentara Obici Hospital more of a ‘destination’ for health care in Western Tidewater.