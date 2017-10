SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins, long linked to San Francisco due to his prior relationship with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, can eliminate the Niners as a potential landing spot should he leave the Redskins.

Monday, according to several reports (first via Adam Schefter), San Francisco traded a second round draft pick for New England Patriots backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

This now means that Kirk Cousins will have one less landing spot in free agency. There will be plenty of interest. But SF is out. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017