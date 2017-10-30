‘RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles’ coming to Norfolk’s Chrysler Hall

NORFOLK, Va. – To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ seminal album ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,’ RAIN will bring the Fab Four to Norfolk.

Described as “the next best thing to seeing the Beatles,” ‘RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles’ will bring the entire album to life in front of a live audience in a psychedelic multimedia event on May 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $30-$85 and will go on sale Tuesday.

Click here for more information about the show and here to learn more about RAIN.