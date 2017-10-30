Paralympian carries on epic Halloween costume tradition

Josh Sundquist is known for many things. He’s a Paralympic skier, motivational speaker, best-selling author… and he makes the most epic Halloween costumes.

Josh lost his left leg to cancer when he was 9.

Since 2010, Josh has been creating incredible Halloween costumes that use his amputee status as a focal point.

2010: Gingerbread man with a missing leg.

2012: The famous “leg lamp” from ‘A Christmas Story.’

2013: Flamingo

2014: Foosball player

2015: IHOP sign

2016: Lumiere from ‘Beauty and the Beast’

(Josh says on his website that he didn’t know that his costume choices would go viral, so his 2011 costume was pretty normal… an Angry Bird.)

For 2017, Josh has turned himself into a children’s favorite — TIGGER!