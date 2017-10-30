Norfolk increases access to public waterways

NORFOLK, Va. – Kayaking and fishing are outdoor favorites for many in Hampton Roads and now Norfolk residents have another way to easily and safely get out into the water with the opening of the La Valette Kayak Launch and Fishing Pier.

On Oct 26 Vice Mayor Whibley welcomed residents and encouraged them to take advantage of the new opportunity to get out and play.

The Lafayette River has been a huge focus for oyster and environment restoration and with help from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and Elizabeth River Project and a generous grant through the Virginia Zone Coastal Management Program the water is healthy, say city officials in Norfolk.

Norfolk’s Department of Recreation, Parks & Open Space oversaw the installation of the fishing pier and kayak launch, which are ADA compliant.

The city says that this is a step to making a larger plan to increase water access for residents.

Residents can offer their input on public fishing and crabbing in neighborhoods by attending one of two community meetings – October 30, 6-7:00 p.m., at Lamberts Point Community Center and November 6, 6-7:00 p.m., at Norview Community Center – or by participating in an online survey.