Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Windy, cooler, and a return to sunshine

Chilly, windy, clearing skies… Sunday’s soggy weather is moving out, with just a few leftover showers early this morning. Clouds will clear out this morning with plenty of sunshine by midday. Temperatures will start in the mid to upper 40s this morning but it will feel colder because of the wind. West winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30+ will make it feel more like the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will begin to relax later this afternoon and evening. Highs will only warm into the low 60s this afternoon.

Winds will continue to relax tonight with lows falling into the mid 40s under mostly clear skies. Expect plenty of sunshine on Tuesday with highs warming into the mid 60s and light winds. The forecast is looking very nice for Trick-or-Treat time with mainly clear skies and temperatures falling from the low 60s into the mid 50s.

We will see a nice blend of sun and clouds to end the work week with highs climbing back into the 70s.

Today: Early AM Showers, AM Clearing, Cool, Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: W 10-20G30+

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

A non-tropical low pressure system located about 1000 miles east of Bermuda is producing some disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. This low could gradually acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics by the middle of the week while it meanders over the central Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Azores.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 30th

1917 Heavy Rain: 1.80″ Salisbury

