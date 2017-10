All this week News 3 this morning is testing out those wacky infomercial products to find out if they’re actually worth it.

Simply Straight claims to make straightening your hair as easy as brushing your hair.

It heats up to 450 degrees and claims to have anti-frizz ionic bristles.

Simply Straight is $60. We went to AOC Salon to find out if it’s worth it!

We also tested Simply Straight out on Andrea, who has curly hair:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video