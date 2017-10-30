Helicopter squadrons return to Norfolk after providing humanitarian relief in Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - U.S. Navy helicopter squadrons have returned to Norfolk after providing humanitarian relief in Puerto Rico following devastation from Hurricane Maria.

Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) squadrons 5 and 7, and Helicopter Mine Countermeasures (HM) squadrons 14 and 15, have returned to Norfolk Naval Station Chambers Field following their participation in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in Puerto Rico.

The air crews flew their MH-60S "Sea Hawk" and MH-53E "Sea Dragon" helicopters supporting residents who have been without food, water, and electricity since the storm hit the island earlier this month.

