Former Old Dominion University employee pleads guilty to receiving child pornography

NORFOLK, Va. – A former Old Dominion University computer science department employee pleaded guilty Monday to receiving pictures of child sexual abuse.

Court documents say Christopher West, 33, sent child pornography to an undercover FBI agent in 2016.

After an investigation linked the IP address of the downloads to West, the FBI searched his apartment in Virginia Beach on April 20.

During an interview, West admitted he used a file sharing program to download child pornography videos from the internet.

Forensic analysts determined that West had multiple videos of child pornography on his electronic devices.

West pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison. He will be sentenced on February 21.