Florida shelter sorts rescue dogs into Hogwarts houses

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando shelter is sorting available rescue dogs into the four Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from Harry Potter.

The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando says sorting dogs into “Pawgwarts” houses helps potential owners adopt dogs based on their personalities instead of their looks.

We've introduced a new way to showcase our personable shelter dogs- inspired by #HarryPotter & #Hogwarts! https://t.co/d8PPX4DEEC pic.twitter.com/2MfeeAQHsh — Pet Alliance Orlando (@petallianceGO) September 29, 2017

The shelter has created a series of activities to help sort dogs by their personality:

For example, a dog who takes to learning obedience cues or quickly figures out a puzzle has the KNOWLEDGE of a Ravenclaw. A small dog who has the determination to climb the agility A-Frame possesses the AMBITION of Slytherin house. Our affectionate happy-to-know-you dogs embody the FRIENDLINESS of a Hufflepuff and a dog who embraces change and new things has the BRAVERY known to all Gryffindors.

In case you were wondering what Pawgwarts house your dog is in, click here to take a quiz!