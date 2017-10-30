× First Warning Forecast: Chilly And Dry

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We were in the 30s and 40s this morning and have been warming up a bit through the afternoon. We will top off in the low 60s today with lots of sunshine and no rain to worry about. Wind will continue to come from the southwest at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph through the day.



Overnight we’ll cool into the low 50s and by the morning we will wake up to the low to mid 40s. We will wake up to a clear sky and stay sunny with little to no cloud cover through the day. Looks like we will have great conditions for trick or treating with a clear sky, and no rain. May want to grab a jacket for the kids because we will be dipping into the high 40s and low 50s overnight.

Thursday is when we start warming back into the 70s and rain chances start to sneak in. Next best chance of rain is Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Cool, Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: W 10-20G30+

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

A well-defined, non-tropical low pressure system located about 1000 miles east of Bermuda is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, mainly northeast through southeast of the center. This low could gradually acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics by the middle of the week while it meanders over the central Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Azores.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)