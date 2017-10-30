Court records indicate pregnant woman was stabbed several times in Chesapeake
Chesapeake, Va – Court records indicate a pregnant woman was stabbed multiple times. Chesapeake Police said they got the call on October 12th at 7:45am for an assault. Records indicate the caller told dispatch a woman was beat up and there was blood everywhere.
It states the victim was extremely bloody and suffering from apparent injuries and while receiving medical treatment it was determined that her fetus no longer had a heartbeat.
Police said the victim is 26 years old and was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
The suspect who was on scene was taken into custody.The suspect has been charged with Malicious Wounding. He was identified as 29-year-old Alonzo Payne.
He is currently being held in the Chesapeake Jail.