CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Public Schools are participating in the Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority Job Fair for a variety of positions that they are looking to get filled.

The job fair will be held Thursday, Nov. 2. from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the The Dr. Clarence V. Cuffee Community Center in Chesapeake.

The human resources department for the district will be looking to interview prospective bus drivers, bus assistants, school nutrition services workers and custodians.