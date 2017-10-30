Chesapeake citizens concerned about school attendance, safe schools and term limits

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Parents concerned about the schools their children will be attending packed the school board meeting Monday night.

50 people signed up to speak in front of the school board about the proposed attendance zones for students. A vote is expected Monday night. This is an issue News 3 has been following for months.

Ahead of the meeting, concerned citizens talked to News 3 about big issues they’d like to see fixed. One of those is the safety of schools.

David Schleeper said the orchestra pit at Hickory High School has been flooded since the last school year and is affecting students’ safety. He also added the football stadium at Great Bridge High School is condemned, with black mold in the students’ lockers. Both of these are issues that should have been fixed by now.

