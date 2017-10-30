Cape Hatteras Fishing Pier to be removed in December

FRISCO, N.C. – A project to remove the Cape Hatteras Fishing Pier, also known as Frisco Pier, will begin in December 2017, according to the National Park Service.

The pier was opened to the public in 1962 and was originally 20 feet wide and 500 feet long.

It has been damaged by several hurricanes and other severe weather over the years. The pier and pier house have been closed to the public since 2010 due to damage caused by Hurricane Earl.

“Structural failures continue as debris, including large timbers containing rusted lag bolts and nails, regularly falls off the structure and creates public safety hazards,” the National Park Service said.

Parking will not be available during the removal of the pier and pier house. After the pier and pier house are removed, the Seashore will begin planning for a project to improve the parking lot and provide restrooms.

A portion of the Rodanthe Pier collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean in 2015. The 80-feet that broke off of the pier was newly repaired from Hurricane Sandy. Another storm badly damaged the pier in December, followed by more damage from high winds in February.