Amtrak offering low one-way fares for Northeast travel in three-day sale

WASHINGTON – Need to travel for the holidays? Amtrak is having a special three-day sale where customers can travel for as low as $19 on its popular Northeast Regional service.
The offer is available for purchase from October 31-November 1 for travel dates between November 29 and December 20.
Some of the special prices available include:
- Washington, D.C. to/from New York City: $47
- Washington, D.C. to/from Norfolk, Va.: $31
- Washington, D.C. to/from Philadelphia: $29
- Roanoke, Va. to/from Washington, D.C.: $25
- Washington, D.C. to/from Richmond, Va.: $19
- Roanoke, Va. to/from Baltimore: $32
- Washington, D.C. to/from Newport News, Va.: $27
- Roanoke, Va. to/from Philadelphia: $47
This offer is only available on Amtrak.com and is for one-way coach fares. Fares are subject to availability, and other terms and conditions apply.
Visit amtrak.com for more information.