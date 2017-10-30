Amtrak offering low one-way fares for Northeast travel in three-day sale

WASHINGTON – Need to travel for the holidays? Amtrak is having a special three-day sale where customers can travel for as low as $19 on its popular Northeast Regional service.

The offer is available for purchase from October 31-November 1 for travel dates between November 29 and December 20.

Some of the special prices available include:

Washington, D.C. to/from New York City: $47

Washington, D.C. to/from Norfolk, Va.: $31

Washington, D.C. to/from Philadelphia: $29

Roanoke, Va. to/from Washington, D.C.: $25

Washington, D.C. to/from Richmond, Va.: $19

Roanoke, Va. to/from Baltimore: $32

Washington, D.C. to/from Newport News, Va.: $27

Roanoke, Va. to/from Philadelphia: $47

This offer is only available on Amtrak.com and is for one-way coach fares. Fares are subject to availability, and other terms and conditions apply.

Visit amtrak.com for more information.