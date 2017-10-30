ALDI to bring jobs to Hampton Roads in hiring event

NORFOLK, Va. – One of America’s favorite grocery stores wants to hire you.

ALDI will host a hiring event for its Hampton Roads stores in Chesapeake, Portsmouth and Virginia Beach Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Opportunities include store associate positions, which start at $12.50 per hour.

The event will take place at the Quality Suites & Sleep Inn on 6280 Northampton Boulevard in Norfolk.

Interested applicants must be 18 years older, be able to lift 45 pounds and have an ability to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday-Sunday. A high school diploma or GED and retail experience is preferred. Applicants will be subjected to a drug screening and background check.

ALDI was recently named to the Forbes 2017 list of America’s Best Large Employers for the third consecutive year.