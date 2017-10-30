After Judge sides with NFL, suspension of Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott begins immediately

NEW YORK – Sunday, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for two touchdowns vs. the Redskins. When the two teams meet again next month, Elliott won’t be on the field.

Monday night, U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla denied Elliott’s request for a preliminary injunction, allowing the NFL-mandated six-game suspension for domestic violence to proceed. Elliott, who had been eligible to pay via a temporary restraining order, is immediately suspended.

Elliott will be eligible to return December 17 – week 15 of the NFL season.