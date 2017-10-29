Washington walks into Sunday duel with Dallas wounded

LANDOVER, Md. – After last Monday night’s letdown on primetime against the Eagles, Washington had to immediately turn it’s attention to another NFC East foe – the Dallas Cowboys.

Last season, the Redskins got swept by the Cowboys. At 3-3, the ‘Skins sit three games back of the division-leading Eagles.

A wild card spot is more realistic at this moment, but with a tough stretch of games coming up, the ‘Skins will need to find a way to beat a surging Dallas team shorthanded.

3-of-5 starting offensive lineman are inactive for today’s game, including All-Pro tackle Trent Williams.

Heavy rain is expected to hit the area around kickoff, which could play a factor in both teams gameplans. “That’s something that we can’t control. We’ll wait and see on game day if it’s an issue,” said Redskins head coach Jay Gruden. “The good thing is, Kirk [Cousins] really throws a good wet ball and throws the ball really good in the wind.”

Cousins doesn’t care if it rains, sleets or snows, the goal remains the same. “We have to beat the Cowboys on Sunday, let’s just look no further than that,”

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. at Fedex Field.