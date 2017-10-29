Suffolk Police are looking for a missing man

SUFFOLK, Co — Police in Suffolk are looking for a man who went missing this weekend.

Matthew Ryan Anderson, 32, was last seen around his home at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say he left on foot from his home in the 300 block of Spruce Street to meet with someone but did not return.

Anderson is a white male, 5’6”, weighs 140 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and wearing brown eye glasses.

Anderson suffers from a medical condition that requires medication which he does not have with him, say police.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Anderson, officials say to please call 911 or your local Police Department.