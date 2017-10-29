Million Bulb Walk returns to Norfolk Botanical Garden

NORFOLK, Va. – Holiday lights will illuminate the Norfolk Botanical Garden once again starting November 10 at the Million Bulb Walk.

The Garden will open its gates to members and guests from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The display closes at 10 p.m.

The event route is more than one mile long and is accessible for strollers, wheelchairs and mobility assistance devices. At the end of the route, there is a tram that will take guests back to the parking lot.

Tickets are $17 for the general public, $15 for military, $13 for garden members, $10 for children 3 to 17 and children two and younger can get in for free. Pets are not allowed with the exception of ADA-designated service animals.

Ticket availability is updated on the Norfolk Botanical Garden Facebook page nightly.