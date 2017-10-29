Man taken to hospital following Norfolk apartment fire

NORFOLK, Va. – One person was taken to the hospital following a fire at an apartment on West 36th Street.

The call came in Sunday at 7:14 a.m.

When crews arrived a few minutes later, they entered the apartment and found a significant amount of smoke.

The fire was quickly brought under control by units.

A man was removed from the apartment by rescue crews. Paramedics took the man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He is expected to be okay.

No residents have been displaced, but other apartments were affected by smoke conditions.

Fire officials say the fire appears to be related to a cooking incident.