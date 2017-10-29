× First Warning Forecast: Howling winds and sunshine to start the work week

Rain moves out, sunshine moves in to start the work week.

The low pressure system that brought us rain will continue to move northeast toward New England. Rain will continue to move out overnight, but winds will pick up. Expect windy conditions overnight and to start the work week. Temperatures will continue to fall overnight behind a cold front. Expect to wake up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s. It will be windy with winds out of the west at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph possible.

High pressure will build in keeping Monday and Tuesday dry. It will be a chilly day with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Clouds will give way to sunshine throughout the day. Winds will ease as the day progresses.

Halloween is looking like a great day for the trick-or-treaters! Plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 60s, which is seasonable for this time of year. Rain chances will remain slim. Temperatures will fall into the 40s overnight.

Dry weather looks to continue into the end of the week, with temperatures warming to the 70s Thursday and Friday. Rain chances increase for the weekend.

Tonight: Lingering showers and fog, then partial clearing (40%). Windy and chilly with lows in the 30s and 40s. Winds: W 10-20, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Windy and chilly to start. Clouds give way to sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds: W 10-20 mph, with a few higher gusts.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Lows in the 40s. Winds: SW around 10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

A non-tropical low pressure system located about 1000 miles east of Bermuda is producing some disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. This low could gradually acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics by the middle of the week while it meanders over the central Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Azores.

* Formation chance through 48 hours:LOW…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days:MEDIUM…40 percent.

