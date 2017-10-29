× First Warning Forecast: Gloomy, with showers and possible storms

Tracking showers and possible storms for you Sunday.

Expect periods of rain and storms today. Looks like we could dry out a bit in the afternoon, with more moisture moving in for the evening. We could see anywhere from 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain. Locally higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms. Winds will increase out of the WNW this evening as an area of low pressure moves to the northeast. Expect gusty winds near the coast and over the waters. There is a Gale Warning in effect for the coastal waters from 10 pm until 1 pm Monday. Temperatures will drop quickly behind the cold front. Expect milder conditions earlier in the day. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Much better weather to start the work week as high pressure builds in. It will be a bit on the chilly side with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. It will still be a little on the windy side.

Halloween is looking like a gorgeous fall-like day! Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures will fall into the 40s overnight.

Today: Showers and possible storms (100%). Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Showers, then partial clearing (50%). Windy and chilly with lows in the 40s. Winds: W 15-25, with gusts up to 35 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Philippe:



Philippe has accelerated and is now moving toward the northeast near 32 mph. This general motion is expected to continue through Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Philippe will continue to move quickly away from the Florida east coast and the northwestern Bahamas this morning, and then move over the open western Atlantic by this afternoon.

8:00 AM EDT Sun Oct 29

Location: 27.6°N 79.0°W

Moving: NE at 32 mph

Min pressure: 997 mb

Max sustained: 50 mph

