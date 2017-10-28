Virginia remains winless at Heinz Field, drops road game to Pittsburgh 31-14

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A sluggish start at a soggy Heinz Field resulted in a disappointment for Virginia for the second straight contest.

Pittsburgh (4-5, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) rushed, passed, and returned a kick for touchdowns against the Cavaliers in a 31-14 win that kept the Panthers bowl hopes alive.

Virginia (5-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) is now 0-4 all time at Heinz Field and 3-7 against Pitt.

Kurt Benkert threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw an interception.

It doesn’t get any easier for the ‘Hoos as they host Georgia Tech at home next Saturday.