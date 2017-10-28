Two men injured in Chesapeake shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that injured two men.

Officers responded to the intersection of Timber Lane and Shady Road for a report of gunshots heard on October 28 at 3:18 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the two men with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

According to police, one of the victims has possible life threatening injuries.

The circumstances behind the shooting are unclear at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.