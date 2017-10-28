Tropical Storm Philippe heads toward Florida, makes its way through Cuba

MIAMI, FL. — The National Hurricane Center is reporting that Tropical Depression Philippe has grown into a tropical storm as of its 5 p.m. update.

Tropical Storm Philippe is expected to move off the northern coast of Cuba and into the Straits of Florida this evening, and move across the Florida Keys or the southern tip of the Florida Peninsula overnight. The storm will also hit the northwestern Bahamas Sunday morning, says the National Hurricane Center.

Located 23.0 north by 82.6 west, Tropical Storm Philippe is 20 miles southwest of Havana, Cuba.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and a minimum central pressure of 1003, with a wind gust of 37 miles per hour.

The storm is expected to strengthen over the next 48 hours, says NHC.

NHC shows the storm continuing up the coast of the Atlantic Ocean going into Monday, but is not expected to make land fall again.

Flash flooding and tornadoes could be possible for South Florida and the Florida Keys because of the storm.

Location: 23.0 north by 82.6 west

Maximum Sustained Winds: 40 mph

Minimum Pressure: 1003 mb.