× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms at times

Tracking showers and possible storms for you Sunday.

Increasing clouds overnight, with increasing rain chances as a cold front moves in. Low pressure will develop over the Carolinas. We do have a chance to see some thunderstorms late tonight into early Sunday morning. There is a slight chance that we could see a severe storm. If we do, the biggest threat will be gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Expect periods of rain and storms overnight and Sunday morning. Looks like we could dry out a bit in the afternoon, with more moisture moving in for the evening. We could see anywhere from 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain. Locally higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms. Winds will increase out of the WNW Sunday evening as an area of low pressure moves to the northeast. Expect gusty winds near the coast and over the waters. There is a Gale Warning in effect for the coastal waters from 10 pm Sunday until 1 pm Monday. Temperatures will drop quickly behind the cold front. Expect milder conditions earlier in the day. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Much better weather to start the work week as high pressure builds in. It will be a bit on the chilly side with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. It will still be a little on the windy side.

Halloween is looking like a gorgeous fall-like day! Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures will fall into the 40s overnight.

Tonight: Rain and storms move in (50%). Lows in the low 60s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Showers and possible storms (100%). Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Showers, then partial clearing (50%). Windy and chilly with lows in the 40s. Winds: W 15-25, with gusts up to 35 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Philippe:

A turn toward the northeast is expected during the next few hours, and a rapid motion toward the northeast is expected Sunday through Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Philippe will move across the Florida Keys or the southern tip of the Florida peninsula overnight, and across the northwestern Bahamas Sunday morning.

11:00 PM EDT Sat Oct 28

Location: 24.8°N 82.1°W

Moving: NNE at 24 mph

Min pressure: 1003 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

