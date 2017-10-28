After women vanish in Hampton Roads News 3 investigates what’s being done to protect people

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Every year women vanish in the United States. In Hampton Roads, there have been several disturbing cases that have left families distraught, wondering what happened to the person they love.

News 3 spoke to a survivor, Ann Wiggins.

Wiggins left a Sam’s Club in Virginia Beach two days for Christmas in 2015 and was abducted by two men.

They threatened her with a knife, forced her in the back of her car, and drove around going to different ATM’s demanding her money.

She said the experience lasted about an hour and a half.

Wiggins was terrified. Her husband died about a year prior to her abduction. She said she thought she might die and was worried about her children not having any parents.

“It was the most frightening thing I’ve ever gone through,” said Wiggins.

She said one man wore a hat that said Navy across the top and asked her for directions and the other man snuck up behind her with the knife.

“I was never scared of stuff like that before but now I realize I must be more proactive about being careful and pay attention,” said Wiggins.

“I think it’s important for all women to know and for everyone to know, there are a lot of men and a lot of people taking the roles of wolves in society and they tend to pick on weaker people in society,” said Nelson LeBron, an instructor at UFC Gym in Norfolk.

He said many of the women who come in for the self-defense classes have experienced a negative experience where they felt powerless.

A News 3 investigation looks at the issues and what is being done to protect women and prevent more people from feeling vulnerable.

Watch the investigation on News 3 at 11 p.m. Monday.