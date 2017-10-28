Is It Worth It? News 3 tests out the latest infomercial products

All week from October 30 – November 3 during News 3 This Morning, we test out some of the craziest infomercial products you’ve seen on TV.

An easier way to straighten your hair? What about never having to carry anything heavy up the stairs again?

Is it hard for you to put on your socks? We may have the answer!

An answer to dirty grout and that pesky animal hair? We’re testing it all out!

We want to find out if buying these products are worth it – watch News 3 This Morning to find out! Join us each day starting at 5 a.m.!