Illinois hospital holds costume contest for babies in NICU

OAK LAWN, Ill. – Advocate Children’s Hospital is holding a costume contest for its tiniest patients.

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the hospital’s Park Ridge and Oak Lawn campuses are participating in the contest.

If you’d like to place your vote, “like” your favorite photo on this Facebook post. The contestant in the photo with the most likes by Halloween at noon will receive a $150 gift card to Babies ‘R’ Us.

Five runner-ups will receive gift cards ranging in value from $25 to $50.