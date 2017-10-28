Bethune-Cookman’s late touchdown sinks Hampton 24-21

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Bethune Cookman used a late touchdown with 3:10 left to snap Hampton’s four game winning streak with a 24-21 win on Saturday.

Hampton (5-3, 4-1) had a last shot as a drive went down for a 29-yard field goal attempt was wide left.

Bethune Cookman (4-4, 3-2) opened with possession and went 75 yards on its first drive finishing with a 15-yard scoring pass from Larry Brihm to Frank Brown with 12:01 left to lead 7-0. Brihm found Jonathon Thomas with a 56 yard completion to boost the drive.

After holding Hampton on its first series, Tupac Isme capped a scoring drive with a 16-yard run to push the lead to 14-0 with 8:07 remaining in the opening quarter.

Hampton showed life on its second drive as Shai McKenzie broke off a 25-yard run to get Hampton into Bethune territory. Delmon Williams pulled his Harry Houdini act escaping a swarm of Wildcats to find Aulden Knight for a 17- yard pass down to the BCU 13. After a one yard McKenzie run, Williams found Ronald Bell on a 12- yard scoring pass to trim the deficit to 14-7 with 6:16 left in the first.

The Wildcats next drive was benefited by a pair of Hampton penalties on key third down stops. Hampton held and forced a 44-yard field goal attempt that was wide left to start the second quarter.

Bethune got on the board again with 8:56 left in the half on a 32-yard field goal from Uriel Hernandez. Brihm and Isme connected on a 66-yard pass to get them down to the Hampton six.

In the third quarter, the defense made the first turnover of the game as Raheim Huskey intercepted a pass and ran it 28 yards to the Hampton 13. Two plays later Williams hit Bell on a five yard touchdown pass to trim the margin to 17-14 with 5:22 left.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Wildcats fumbled with Hampton recovering by Bruce Perry and with a penalty gave Hampton possession at the BCU 13. Williams put Hampton up 24-20 on an eight yard run at the 3:46 mark.

The Wildcats retook the lead 24-20 as Akievious Williams found Jawill Davis on a seven yard scoring pass with 3:10 left. Hampton got possession and drove down but the last second field goal was wide left.

Bell paced Hampton’s receivers with 79 yards on eight receptions with two touchdowns. Knight caught five passes for a team-high 91 yards. Johnson had 56 yards rushing, while McKenzie added 43. Williams was 16-of-28 with one interception for 197 yards.

Defensively, Chaka Diarrassouba topped the team with nine tackles and a tackle for loss, while Huskey had seven with a tackle for loss and Jayso’n Davidson had seven with a sack and three tackles for loss.