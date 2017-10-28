‘Shopkins’ toys come to life in live show at Ferguson Center for the Arts in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A live show based on the number one kids toy in North America will be coming to Ferguson Center for the Arts.

Shopkins Live! will take place on Tuesday, January 16 at 6:30 p.m.

The show will feature musical performances by characters including Jessicake, Bubbleisha, Peppa-Mint, Rainbow Kate, Cocolette, Polli Polish and more.

The “Shoppies” are joined by the Shopkins, the grocery store-themed mini collectible toys, Apple Blossom, Strawberry Kiss, Lippy Lips, Kooky Cookie, Poppy Corn, Slick Breadstick and Shady Diva.

Tickets start at $25. VIP tickets are $100 and include one premium ticket, one meet​-and​-​greet photo op, one ​Shopkins ​merch​andise​ item, ​a​ VIP lanyard and access to a themed party with activ​ities. Click here for ticket information.