Virginia Beach Chick-Fil-A employees ask for a little ‘R-E-S-P-E-C-T’ in hilarious viral video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – These local Chick-Fil-A employees have quite the set of pipes – and the moves to go with them!

A viral video of the employees at the Chick-Fil-A in the Haygood Shopping Center in Virginia Beach shows the service industry’s finest getting down to The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin’s version of “R-E-S-P-E-C-T.”

One of them emerges from around the corner in the stockroom belting the song – a cappella – while the others act as his backup dancers.

“Is this who handles my chicken? Well no wonder it’s so goooood,” wrote one commenter.

This must also be a regular occurrence, since another said this is why she “refuses” to go to another location.

The video has had more than 20,000 views, 260 shares and 650 reactions since it was posted on the location’s Facebook page Thursday.

It looks like all the memes about Chick-Fil-A’s impeccable customer service have truth to them after all!