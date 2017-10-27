× Two days, two armed robberies outside of Hampton bank

HAMPTON – Over the course of two days, two different people were robbed outside of a Hampton bank.

According to search warrants, on October 16th and October 17th three suspects approached men who were sitting in their cars after withdrawing money from the Langley Federal Credit Union on West Mercury Blvd. Search warrants say one of the suspects was armed with a gun and forced the victims to withdraw more money from the ATM.

An arrest warrant for Tyreke Burris names him as one of the three men involved in these armed robberies. Burris has been charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, abduction and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. The arrest warrant says in one of the robberies, the victim was forced out of their car and made to kneel in front of the ATM. Two gold chains and $160 was stolen from the victim, according to the arrest warrant.

Family members of another victim did not want to talk on camera, but tell News 3 their loved one was shot in the face during the robbery. They say he has lost sight in one eye and has undergone and currently unable to eat or talk.

At this time it is unclear if anyone else besides Burris has been arrested in this crime.