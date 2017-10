Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a time to explore the facts about detection and treatment. We talk with Dr. Michele Nedelka, a Radiation Oncologist with Bon Secours Oncology Specialists, about treatment options once a woman has been diagnosed with a breast cancer and the different types of radiation treatments available.

