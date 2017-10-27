The Locker Room Show | October 27

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Adam Winkler and Mitch Brown take you around Hampton Roads for News 3's Friday football frenzy.

On the second to last weekend of the regular season, Wink & Mitch air highlights of eleven games around our area including: Kellam vs. Bayside, Tallwood vs. Landstown, Salem vs. Cox, Ocean Lakes vs. Princess Anne.

Plus, King's Fork vs. Deep Creek, Western Branch vs. Oscar Smith, Indian River vs. Grassfield, Grafton vs. Smithfield, Phoebus vs. Kecoughtan and Churchland vs. Lake Taylor.

And, Mitch spotlights Lafayette vs. Poquoson in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.