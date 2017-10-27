Squadron of the Month: HSC-7 Dusty Dogs

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. – News 3 is honored to introduce you to our October Squadron of the Month, the Dusty Dogs!

HSC-7 is a Helicopter Sea Combat squadron based at Naval Station Norfolk.

They operate the MH-60S Seahawk, commonly known as the Knighthawk, to carry out worldwide missions of logistic support, search and rescue, and medical evacuations.

Currently, they are in Puerto Rico assisting with humanitarian efforts.

Over the past few months, they’ve rushed to action in Texas, Florida, the Virgin Islands and now Puerto Rico.

In that time they have flown 207 sorties for a total of 846.7 hours. They’ve made 126 medical transports and have delivered 595 relief workers to these territories.

They’ve also delivered 256,950 pounds of food and water to those in need.