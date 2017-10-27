Scavenger Haunt taking place Saturday at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Saturday, the Oceanfront will be packed with people dressed in costume and racing to solve clues as part of the Scavenger Haunt.

The annual event hosted by the Junior League of Norfolk-Virginia Beach is taking place Saturday, Oct. 28.

It's a two-hour long, app-based scavenger hunt followed by an after-party at The Shack on 8th St.

Thousands of dollars in prizes are up for grabs.

The event supports Junior League's mission of helping women and children in the local community.

More than 300 people have already signed up, so get there early if you want to participate. Registration starts at 3 p.m.

The Haunt will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. with the after-party lasting until 8 p.m.

Tickets are $35 the day of the event. You can take part as groups of 2, 3 or 4.

