Do you know the rules for Halloween in Hampton Roads?

Each Hampton Roads city’s municipal code expressly prohibits any person over the age of 12 from participating in trick-or-treat activities. Failing to abide by this rule could result in a misdemeanor charge.

Most cities have not listed a start time for trick-or-treating. It commonly starts at dusk, which occurs around 5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

All trick-or-treat activities must be complete by 8 p.m. in every Hampton Roads City, per municipal code. Failing to abide by this rule could result in a misdemeanor charge. Trick or treat times are:

Norfolk: Until 8 p.m.

Virginia Beach: Dusk to 8 p.m.

Portsmouth: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Chesapeake: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Suffolk: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hampton: Dusk to 8 p.m.

Newport News: Until 8 p.m. Click here for a full rundown of trick-or-treat guidelines for each city in Hampton Roads

When it comes to treats make sure kids don’t eat anything until parents examine it first.

Throw away anything that is already open.

Notify police if anything harmful is found in your child’s candy bag.