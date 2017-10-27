Do you know the rules for Halloween in Hampton Roads?

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.- Halloween weekend is here, but before you attend a costume party or take your kids out for trick-or-treating do you know the rules in your city?
- Each Hampton Roads city’s municipal code expressly prohibits any person over the age of 12 from participating in trick-or-treat activities. Failing to abide by this rule could result in a misdemeanor charge.
- Most cities have not listed a start time for trick-or-treating. It commonly starts at dusk, which occurs around 5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- All trick-or-treat activities must be complete by 8 p.m. in every Hampton Roads City, per municipal code. Failing to abide by this rule could result in a misdemeanor charge.
Trick or treat times are:
Norfolk: Until 8 p.m.
Virginia Beach: Dusk to 8 p.m.
Portsmouth: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Chesapeake: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Suffolk: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Hampton: Dusk to 8 p.m.
Newport News: Until 8 p.m.
When it comes to treats make sure kids don’t eat anything until parents examine it first.
Throw away anything that is already open.
Notify police if anything harmful is found in your child’s candy bag.
