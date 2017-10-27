Mother of woman killed in Charlottesville protest to speak in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – 32-year-old Heather Heyer was tragically killed in Charlottesville after Alex Fields Jr. plowed his car into a crowd of people.

Heyer, a paralegal from Charlottesville, was protesting the “Unite the Right” march when she was killed.

On Friday her mother, Susan Bro, will be speaking in Newport News.

The press conference is for the Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Cerebration for the Unity and Peace Program. It is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

