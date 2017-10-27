Marine runs 100 days, raising awareness for the communities that have supported her

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Meet Maggie Seymour, a United States Marine Corps Captain who is running across the country in support of the communities she loves.

Seymour kicked off her 100-day trek at the Women’s Museum of California in San Diego on July 22, and she will end during the Wicked 10k in Virginia Beach on Saturday.

She said over the last ten years she has worked with the veteran and gold star families as well as the special needs community and this cross-country journey is to raise awareness for them.

Along the way Seymour has made stops in Phoenix, Albuquerque, Amarillo, Oklahoma City, Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, and she ran her 9th Marine Corps Marathon just a few days ago in Washington D.C. and now she’s headed to the beach to wrap up her mission.

Seymour has documented her journey with pictures and blog posts, all of which can be found on her runfreerun.com blog.