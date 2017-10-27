× Made in America: AMF Bowling, CarMax and Five Guys

AMF Bowling was started in Richmond, Virginia. It gets it’s acronym from American Machine and Foundry, who got into the bowling business right after WWII.

Carmax is the country’s largest used car retailer and a Fortune 500 company. The first one opened in 1993 in Goochland County. It’s parent company was Circuit City.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries started in Arlington, Virginia in 1986 by a dad and his five sons. It’s considered the fastest growing fast food chain in the country with over 1,000 stores across the country. Here’s a fun fact – all five sons and their father and founder Jerry Murrel still work for the company today.