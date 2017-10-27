Full list of drop off locations for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

October 28 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and you can participate locally.
The day was created to provide a safe, convenient place to dispose of prescription drugs. There are also educational opportunities on the potential for abuse of medications.
Drop off locations are open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Here is where you can drop off your prescription drugs:
Virginia
Chesapeake:
Chesapeake Police 2nd Precinct – 1209 20th Street
Chesapeake Police 4th Precinct – 4764 Station House Road
Virginia State Police Area 47 Station – 1557 S. Military Highway
Chesapeake Police 3rd Precinct – 949 N. George Washington Hwy.
Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office – 401 Albemarle Drive
Hampton
Sentara Careplex Hospital – 300 Coliseum Road
Newport News
Newport News PD South Precinct – 3303 Jefferson Ave.
Newport News PD Central Precinct – 611 Dresden Drive
Newport News North Precinct – 368 Deshazor Drive
Norfolk
Norfolk State University Police – 2501 Corprew Ave.
Norfolk Police 3rd Division – 901 Asbury Ave.
Norfolk Police Operations Center – 3661 East Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk Police Training Center – 2500 N. Military Highway
Portsmouth
Portsmouth Fire Station #3 – 4001 Rivershore Road
Portsmouth Police Department Headquarters – 801 Water Street
Portsmouth Safety Town – 4404 Deep Creek Blvd.
Surry
Surry County Circuit Court – 28 Colonial Trail East
Yorktown
York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office – 5338-D George Washington Memorial Hwy.
Williamsburg
Williamsburg Police Department – 4600 Opportunity Highway
North Carolina
Camden
Camden County Sheriff’s Office – 117 North NC 343
Grandy
Grandy Food Lion – 123 Forbes Loop
Duck
Town of Duck Police Department – 1259 Duck Road