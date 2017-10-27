× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Another chilly morning then a nice warm up

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cold morning then a nice warm up… Temperatures will start in the 30s and 40s this morning with a few spots near freezing inland. We will see plenty of sunshine today with highs climbing to near 70. Skies will remain clear tonight but it will not be as cold with lows dropping into the low 50s and upper 40s.

It is looking like a 50/50 weekend. Clouds will build in on Saturday with a few isolated showers possible. Highs will warm into the mid 70s and winds will start to pick up. Rain chances will increase for Sunday. Expect mostly cloudy skies Sunday with showers and storms through the day. Winds will pick up Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.

Skies will clear out early next week, setting up for a nice Halloween. Expect mainly clear skies on Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 70. Winds: SW/S 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows near 50. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Clouds Building In, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

Shower activity associated with a trough of low pressure over the northwestern Caribbean Sea has become more concentrated during the past several hours between northeastern Honduras and Jamaica. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for some development today and Saturday as the system moves slowly northward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Strong upper-level winds associated with an approaching cold front will make conditions less favorable by Sunday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 27th

1995 Severe Thunderstorms: Nottoway, Mecklenburg, Lunenburg Co – Hail 0.75″-1.50″

2010 EF0 Tornado Mecklenburg Co.

