× First Warning Forecast: Warming Up, Rain Moving In

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We started off this morning in the 30s and 40s but will be warming up into the high 60s and low 70s by the afternoon. We will have a mostly sunny sky with a 0% chance of rain. Wind will come from the south at 5-10 mph.

Overnight we will reach the mid 50s under a mostly clear sky. ​Saturday morning we will wake up in the 40s and 50s with a mostly sunny sky. As the day goes on cloud cover will start to build in until we are left with a mostly cloudy sky by the evening.

Sunday we will start the day off with an 80% chance of rain and storms which will continue through the early afternoon. By the evening rain chances will go down to a 30% chance.

For the start of the next work week we will dip back into the low 60s. Halloween on Tuesday will reach a high of 66 with a clear sky and a 0% chance of rain.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 70. Winds: SW/S 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows near 50. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Clouds Building In, Isolated Showers (10%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure located over the northwestern Caribbean Sea are beginning to show signs of organization. Environmental conditions are

expected to be conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form later today or Saturday as the system moves northward over the northwestern

Caribbean Sea before turning northeastward by late Saturday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (80%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (80%)