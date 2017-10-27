Daddy daughter dance brings Cinderella’s Ballroom to Hampton Roads military families

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – A Cinderella ballroom filled with dads in their dress uniforms is what the nonprofit Lady’s Grace is looking forward to seeing when it host its daddy daughter dance this November in Virginia Beach.

The dance will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4. at DancesportVA on 5721 Arrowhead Drive.

Hampton Roads is home to one of the largest concentrations of military families in the United States – with more than 100,000 military family members living here.

Lady’s Grace says that it, ” wants to provide a special event for moms and dads to dance the night away with their kids.”

The nonprofit says girls are welcomed to dress in their best ballroom attire, and that music for the evening will be played by a “royal” DJ.