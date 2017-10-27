Attorneys for Portsmouth City Councilman Mark Whitaker file motion to quash grand jury indictments

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Attorneys for Portsmouth City Councilman Mark Whitaker have filed a motion to quash several grand jury indictments against him.

Whitaker faces 20 forgery and fraud-related charges.

The charges stem from allegations of the misuse of money at New Bethel Baptist Church in 2013 and 2014 where Whitaker serves as assistant pastor and his father is the head pastor.

Whitaker was elected to Portsmouth City Council in 2014.

The investigation was conducted by the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office, the National Credit Bureau, and the US Dept. of Treasury.

