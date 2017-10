Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - It’s bulb planting time. In order to have a colorful show of spring flowering bulbs, like daffodils and tulips, you need to get your bulbs in the ground between late October and the first of the year.

Les Parks from Norfolk Botanical Garden has some tips and lets us know about this year's expanded Million Bulb Walk.

Million Bulb Walk

November 10-30TH

MORE NIGHTS, MORE FUN.

Presented by Norfolk Botanical Garden

www.norfolkbotanicalgarden.org